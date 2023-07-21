Rock Eagles of Death Metal Heard: 20/7, Victory (Alkmaar), repeat: Black Cross (Lichtenvoorde) 21/7 ●●●●●

Of course Jesse Hughes (50) wears a gold glitter cape! The frontman of Eagles of Death Metal has believed himself to be the one and only superhero of contemporary rock ‘n’ roll for a quarter of a century. And well, you should of course take all of that as seriously as the crazy name of his band (which therefore makes anything but death metal), the flashy aviator glasses with yellow lenses and Huges’ fluffy dripping moustache.

And yet… It could also just be right.

Just look how he effortlessly rolls up the sold-out Alkmaar concert hall Victorie on Thursday evening. In a snow-white shirt, pants and Dr. Martens, (but with red suspenders, laces and socks) he glides onto “the slipperiest stage ever” swinging his hips and skating. As Little Richard, he preaches his unending love for everyone – “CAN YOU DIG IT?! AMEN!” – although he is sometimes a bit coarser in the mouth. “GOD DAMN”, he foul mouths deliriously in his best Dutch: “I FUCKING LOVE YOU!” To then blow like silly kisses, grinning from ear to ear.

TUK-TUK-TUK-TUK! Just tap the cowbell and there you can hear another irresistibly swinging, super melodic and very horny bubblegum classic. Simple yet effective is an understatement for elementary rock: EODM excels in completely boned minimalism that still shakes all the pelvis to the max. ‘I Only Want You’ has exactly two chords, ‘Cherry Cola’ has four (thank goodness all just one square away from each other). Drummer Leah Bluestein makes mincemeat of her children’s kit, half of which she hardly uses: she mainly pounds on her bass drum, snare and tambourine. All that matters is the net drained weight: the ultimate boogie.

Attack on the Bataclan

Hughes is a wonderful amalgam of a showmaster and everyone’s friend: showman and pleaser at the same time, but with a deeply tragic edge. Eight years ago, three Muslim terrorists shot the good-natured gospel of Peace, Love, Death Metal (as EODM’s debut album from 2004 is called) brutally shattered when they stormed the Bataclan in Paris: 89 fans did not survive.

In the aftermath of that attack, Hughes said idiotic things for which he also apologized. And although no new work has been released since then (apart from a live, cover and Christmas album), that trauma makes every EODM show feel like a magical resurrection.

And then, halfway through ‘I Like to Move in the Night’, the superhero suddenly disappears. While his guitar part continues to rage, Hughes is nowhere to be seen. Until a bright spotlight focuses on the balcony and he appears in the middle of the fans, leans over the railing as far as possible and lets his purple Flying V roar.

