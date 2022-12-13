Home page World

Of: Armin T Linder

The photo of the restaurant receipt – and the interior of the place.

Would you like a little tip? A waiter got something else in a restaurant instead – and tens of thousands of users reacted.

Canton – The receipt from a restaurant in Canton, Georgia, got an incredible amount of attention. Probably because it causes laughter as well as discussions and annoyance. Apparently a waiter released them. The authenticity of the receipt has not been confirmed, but it looks authentic. And appears immediately Reddit to have landed – because it bears the date of Saturday (10.12.). In the first ten hours, there were an incredible 4,000 comments and 42,000 reactions via upvotes/downvotes.

Restaurant receipt: Entry in the tip field makes for laughs

He appreciates “the extra tip”, is the succinct comment with which the thread opener posted the photo of the receipt. You have to know: The English word “tip” stands for the German “tip” as well as for “tipping”. And what a guest wrote in the “tip” field on the note falls more into the first category: “Don’t eat yellow snow”. Because it might contain urine.

A stupid saying instead of a proper tip? That would actually be cause for great excitement. But don’t be hasty! Because the note also says “Gratuity” – which also stands for tip and was probably automatically added. And here the waiter got a handsome bonus of more than $20. In this respect, the restaurant guest probably just played a joke and filled in the “Tip” field with the gag. “They left a 20.799% tip plus a very important tip about snow,” sums up one user. And gets a “Damn right” as approval from the thread opener.

Restaurant automatically adds a tip – and then asks for more with a receipt

Most also get the Reddit thread right. “Yea I don’t see this as a waiter complaining but it’s just funny,” wrote one. Of course, there is still a discussion about the culture of tipping. For others, the practice of “double tipping”, which is probably common in some bars, causes irritation. “Wait…they automatically calculate tips and then ask for more tips. Fuck off,” scolds another. Another person explains that they worked as a waitress for six years and never expected an extra tip when it was automatically recorded.

Much of the background remained open in the first ten hours. But for some, the entry just served as an occasion for a good laugh. This also applies to a stamp that once caused a sensation on Reddit. (lin)