Tion Renewables Groupa German company owned by the Swedish fund EQT, signs its first operation in Spain. The company has sealed a purchase and sale agreement with a subsidiary of EDP Renováveis ​​to acquire four operating solar parks in Spain that are located in Aragon and Andalusia, as explained by the Munich-based company in a statement.

The scope of the transaction includes four operational solar parks: one located in Aragón, in operation for approximately 1.5 years, and three located in Andalusiain operation since November 2024. The four projects benefit from contracted 15-year power purchase agreements through long-term agreements (PPA).

Corporate operations are subject to precedentsregulatory conditions and other usual conditions for a transaction of this nature.

“This transaction is a milestone for Tion as it demonstrates our ability to execute large-scale operations while securing a high-quality asset portfolio from a top-tier developer,” he said. Christoph Strasserco-founder and chief investment officer of Tion.

Strasser added that “a key feature of this portfolio is the 15-year PPAs. Long-term PPAs like these are rare in the Spanish market and are perfectly suited to our growth strategy and diversification of our contracted revenue base.