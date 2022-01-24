The popular Piuran content creator Carlos Guerra, better known as ‘Uncle Flounder‘, reported the situation precariousness in which there is a health post in the district of Lobitos, located in the province of Talara, in Piura.

The video, posted on the Facebook page decocaostv, records the arrival of Guerra, along with his two sons, to the beaches of Lobitos, with the aim of hunting lobsters in the sea. However, during the process, the influencer ended up with a hook embedded in one of his hands, so he had to go to the nearest health center to remove the object.

What exactly happened to ‘Uncle Sole’?

‘Uncle Lenguado’ arrived at a health post in the Talareño district; however, it could not be attended to. “We have had to leave the post because the lady told us that there was nothing. He only had one glove,” explained one of his sons, Lorenzo Guerra.

Both content creators detailed that they were asked to acquire all the implements for the intervention, since they did not have any in the establishment. “These things have to happen to realize the precariousness of the healthcare system that we have”, concluded the also youtuber.

‘Uncle Lenguado’ inaugurated his pet-friendly hotel in Máncora

In September of last year, the content creator moved away from his usual programming and decided to share, together with his family, his brand new venture: a hotel in Máncora.

“We are on one of the most beautiful beaches in our country and I am going to introduce you to some little cabins that you can rent when you pass through these parts,” Guerra said in the clip.

The popular youtuber He showed each of the rooms to his followers and emphasized that “everyone can bring their pets, because it is a space where they can play and recreate.”