Tinypod is the new creation from Apple. What is it? It is a simple case that transforms an Apple Watch into a simple iPod. We are talking about the now old and historic mp3 player released in the early 2000s, which revolutionized portable music listening. Tinypod it is nothing more, as mentioned before, than a case that allows the Apple Watch to access all the various functions in a different way, making it, in fact, more similar to an iPod.

For those interested, the Tinypod can already be ordered and is available in two versions: a more expensive one and a cheaper one. A “niche” accessory, which could interest all those nostalgic for certain retro devices such as the good old iPod released way back in 2001 and which boasted various models such as the Classic, Mini, Nano, Touch etc. A great Apple success, as well as one of the last inventions of Steve Jobs, founder of the company who passed away in 2011.

Tinypod Features

What are the functions of the new Apple invention? First of all, to use Tinypod you need to remove the strap from the Apple Watch, after which you can use the case and transform the latter into an old iPod with the added functions of sending text messages and calls. With Tinypod, the dial is moved from the wrist to the case and the circular bezel, the “click wheel” at the bottom and in the center will allow you to control the device. A peculiarity that may turn your nose up is that Tinypod limits access to the Digital Crown of the Apple Watch.

The other functions of the Apple Watch, which can also be used with Tinypod, remain unchanged: such as calls, video calls, text messages, GPS and multimedia playback. A somewhat ingenious idea by Apple that, perhaps, can also attract new users to the Apple Watch, perhaps among those who are nostalgic for the old iPod that is no longer in production. The last mp3 music player model dates back to 2007 (iPod touch) and was withdrawn from sale in 2022.

Price and models

Tinypod can be ordered on the official Apple website. The price is 79 dollars (73 euros) for the main model with a control system. Therefore, there is also a cheaper model without a click wheel for 29 dollars (about 25 euros).

To understand the impact that the Apple case will have on the market and on fans of the devices of the company founded by Steve Jobs we will have to wait a few months. Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, has not expressed himself on this new invention and he too, like other multinationals, is interested in Artificial Intelligence and assures that Apple’s “will open new horizons”.