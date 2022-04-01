The 2K adventure accumulates 77% of its sales in digital edition and becomes the most downloaded game of the week.

The past week has been full of powerful pitchesWell, Bethesda, 2K, and Nintendo forced us to choose between GhostWire: Tokyo, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, and Kirby and the Forgotten Land. As players, we’ve had a hard time choosing just one adventure (if we haven’t done all three), and it seems that the iconic pink ball from Nintendo has won the prize for the best-selling game in the United Kingdom in recent days.

But be careful, that’s only if we look at physical sales. Because, as he informs us again gamesindustrythe picture changes drastically in the digital format. Do not expect to see a tough contest between the three companies mentioned, since Bethesda and Nintendo they do not share their numbers of digitally distributed games. Therefore, the second UK weekly Top is headed by Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, which has accumulated the 77% of its sales via PSN and Xbox Live.

Although Kirby and GhostWire: Tokyo are conspicuous by their absence from the list, we can’t ignore the determination of Elden Ring either. From Software’s work remains stoic in the second position and, despite the fact that its launch occurred more than a month ago, it manages to outsell such popular titles as FIFA 22 in digital sales. On the other hand, it is worth noting the evolution of GTA V in the new generation of consoles, which debuted as the second most popular UK digital release this year and is now on the fourth position of the Top, with his GTA Online in the seventh.

UK Best Sellers of the Week (Digital) Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands (2K Games)

Elden Ring (Bandai Namco)

FIFA 22 (EA)

Grand Theft Auto 5 (Rockstar)

F1 2021 (EA)

WWE 2K22 (2K Games)

Grand Theft Auto Online (Rockstar)

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (EA)

Grand Touring 7 (Sony)

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege (Ubisoft) See also Fire Emblem Awakening – The best 3DS game | Atomix

We will be waiting to know the digital sales figures from Bethesda and Nintendo, although we do not doubt the good commercial performance of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. After all, in our analysis we told you that, although we are used to Borderlands, the change of setting is a total success. In this way, the classic essence of the franchise is preserved while showing really cool news for the experience.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

More about: Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, 2K, Elden Ring, UK Sales and Digital Sales.