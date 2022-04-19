2K and Gearbox Software have announced that they will release Coiled Captorsthe first expansion of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands of the four scheduled, Thursday 21 April 2022, so in a few days. For the occasion, a trailer dedicated to the DLC has been released that allows us to have a taste of the new content arriving.

As we learn from the official release, Coiled Captors begins at “Dreamveil Overlook”, where the enigmatic fortune teller Vesper awaits players eager for a new adventure. In the expansion we will have to deal with Chums, a deity trapped in the body of a seawarg and venture into wastelands and glacial wastes, arid ruins and flooded caves.

Below the features Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Coiled Captors DLC:

A new boss “Chums” the Old God, with four powerful forms that unlock over time. Vesper’s tales are designed to be replayed so you can test your courage against this growing difficulty;

New loot to collect, including weapons, gear and cosmetic items. Each time you defeat the increasingly fearsome forms of the boss, you will earn lost souls that will allow you to turn Vesper’s wheel of destiny. The spins of this creepy contraption can reward you with legendary weapons, gear, and other items;

New Chaos Chamber content. Completing “Coiled Captors” will also add its respective levels and bosses to the pool of possibilities in “Chaos Chamber”, the infinitely replayable endgame of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. This will expand the myriad of combinations for your randomized dungeon, making each run much more unpredictable.

The Coiled Captors DLC is included in the Season Pass of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlads, available for purchase separately or as part of the Chaotic Great Edition. The pass also includes the other three expansions arriving in the coming months, which will expand the game with new content, challenges and much more.