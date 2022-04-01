Last week’s rankings for physical game sales in the UK saw the spinoff of Borderlands Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands debuting in second place, but with significantly lower launch sales than Borderlands 3. However, it appears that most of the game’s sales are digital.

GSD has released the latest weekly figures on UK digital video game sales and Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands sits at number one. Effectively, 77% of all sales launches for the spin-off were digital, of which 55% on Xbox consoles and the remaining 45% on PlayStation.

There were a couple of other big news too last week, and Kirby and the Lost Land and Ghostwire: Tokyo both debuted in the top 10 of physical games. Neither is in this digital ranking, however, as neither Nintendo nor Bethesda share digital sales figures.

Below you can take a look at the ranking.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands (2K Games) Elden Ring (Bandai Namco) FIFA 22 (EA) Grand Theft Auto 5 (Rockstar) F1 2021 (EA) WWE 2K22 (2K Games) Grand Theft Auto Online (Rockstar) Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (EA) Gran Turismo 7 (Sony) Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege (Ubisoft)

Source: GamesIndustry