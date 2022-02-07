The video covers all the mechanics of the game without forgetting its characteristic sense of humor.

Many who have played the Tiny Tina DLC in Borderlands 2 (which has now been made into a standalone game) are celebrating the upcoming release of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. Following with the extravagant customs of said character, the trailers of the game have shown us a really crazy world, totally fantastic classes and situations, if nothing else, peculiar.

The video lasts 23 minutes and shows the general characteristics of the battles in the gameFor those who still do not know the eccentricities of this game, IGN has published a gameplay that shows in broad strokes everything that characterizes this installment. With a duration of 23 minutes, we can observe moments of exploration and talks with curious characters, as well as scenes full of action and magical movements. In short, a small fragment of what Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands offers.

As expected from gear boxthe video also reserves a good space for the iconic sense of humor Of the delivery. In this sense, Tina accompanies throughout the video with crazy and enthusiastic explanations, although the comic points are also observed in various talks with other NPCs, not counting the frantic fighting where everything blows up.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is scheduled for release next March 25thand the developer studio has already been advancing some data of interest for the players. In this sense, he has assured that the title points to replayability, although he has also confirmed that it will not have a free update for the new generation of consoles.

