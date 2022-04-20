Gearbox pits players against a boss for weeks with various unlockable forms.

2K and Gearbox Software confirmed a few hours ago the release of the first post-launch content for Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. Baptized as Coiled Captors, it will expand the action of the fast-paced shooter this April, the 21st. It is part of the video game’s season pass, and thanks to a trailer players can get an idea of ​​what they will find within the downloadable content.

“Eons ago, the Coiled snatched their greatest prey – an old god! They trapped the being within the sharp-toothed, leathery-skinned body of a mighty sea snail, caged it deep within an icy mountain. Only you have the power to free from his earthly prison he whom they humiliate by calling him ‘chums‘; to do it you will have to traverse wintry wastelands, arid ruins, and flooded caverns filled with enemies“Gearbox presents in its review.

Coiled Captors thus incorporates, among its attractions, a new boss, the aforementioned Chums, warning that he has four powerful forms to be unlocked over time, each stronger than the last. “With each transformation, he’ll learn new attacks and abilities that will test the mettle of even the most hardened Digger.” Below is the planned schedule for each form.

First form: 6:30 p.m. on April 21



Second form: 6:30 p.m. on April 28



Third form: 6:30 p.m. on May 5



Final form: 6:30 p.m. on May 12

is also promised the reward of a big booty for venturing into the Mirrors of Mystery. Lastly, completing Coiled Captors will add five new level designs and Chums himself to the list of game variables. the chamber of chaos.

Players can access Coiled Captors through the first Mirror of Vesper’s Mystery, which can be found in the eerie Nightsleeping Overlook, just outside Merryhelm in the Overworld. The enemies inside start at level 13, which will increase based on the level of the Labradestiny.

Coiled Captors is the first of four content announced for the shooter within its season pass, although they can also be purchased separately. If you want to know more about the video game, you can read the analysis of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

