According to Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands was indeed a huge success and the initial response was also better than the one for Borderlandssuggesting that it could become a series in its own right.

Pitchford explained the issue during the San Diego Comic-Con, reporting that the spin off in the style of Dungeons & Dragons of the Borderlands series has been really well received by the public, even without providing precise data on the matter.

