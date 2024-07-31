According to Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands was indeed a huge success and the initial response was also better than the one for Borderlandssuggesting that it could become a series in its own right.
Pitchford explained the issue during the San Diego Comic-Con, reporting that the spin off in the style of Dungeons & Dragons of the Borderlands series has been really well received by the public, even without providing precise data on the matter.
According to Gearbox CEO, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is a “huge win” that has exceeded all internal forecastswith an initial response even better than Borderlands itself.
It could be the start of a new series
“What we’ve demonstrated with Wonderlands is that we’ve built something important,” Pitchford explained.
“It was a huge success and exceeded our expectations.”
All this obviously leads one to think that the title in question could be only the beginning of a new series, even if it is not certain that it will continue with the same style and setting.
“We had a bigger result with the first Wonderlands than we did with Borderlands, so it’s definitely something we can build on,” the CEO said, clearly implying that there could be a franchise starting behind the project.
Practically the same statements had already been made in September 2022, in fact, when Pitchford had spoken of a “big win” for Gearbox, but since then there has been no information on any sequels.
#Tiny #Tinas #Wonderlands #big #hit #Gearbox #CEO #bigger #Borderlands
Leave a Reply