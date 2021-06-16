Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands was shown at Summer Game Fest, but its very short trailer didn’t tell us that much. Now, however, some screenshots have appeared on the official website of the game that allow players to understand a little more.

For now, we know that Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is a standalone shooter, where you can create and customize your own multiclass heroes as they loot, shoot, and slice everything in front of them. You will face monsters and go through treasure-filled dungeons, all in an attempt to stop the tyrannical Dragon Lord.

The world is the fruit of the unpredictable Tiny Tina who changes the world on the fly and guides players on their journey. There will likely be a story-based cooperative campaign for up to four players, as well as end-game content. You will also be joined by Captain Valentine (Andy Samberg), robot Frette (Wanda Sykes) and, of course, Tiny Tina (Ashly Burch). During your quest to defeat the Dragon Lord (Will Arnett), you will also encounter a cast of unique characters to be discovered. Without delay we leave you to view these images.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands will arrive on Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4 and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store in early 2022.

Source: VG247