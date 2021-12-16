The fantastic and bizarre world of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands shows itself in a new gameplay video. New details on classes Spellshot And Clawbringer have been revealed by 2K Games and Gearbox for the upcoming Borderlands spin-off. Joining the Stabbomancer and Brr-Zerker, Spellshot is described as a pistol-wielding wizard with spells that can turn enemies into harmless cattle. When Spellshot isn’t weaving spells, it can infuse its weapons with magical buffs to increase damage.

Clawbringers are described as warriors who can summon thunder and flames on their enemies, have a huge hammer, and can also command a fire-breathing wyvern to fly and strike their enemies. When joining a team, Clawbringers can also use their Dragon Aura ability to power up their teammates so they can deal extra damage.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands features a multiclass system that allows you to mix and match six different character skill trees. Stabbomancers are critical hit-focused assassins who focus on creating opportunities to inflict massive damage on enemies, while Brr-Zerkers complement their firepower with an onslaught of brutal frost-infused melee attacks.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands will arrive on March 25, 2022 on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One.

Source: The Gamer