Square Enix and 2K Games have removed the anti-tamper system Denuvo respectively from Star Ocean: The Divine Force And Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. For 2K Games it is the second game in a week to lose its controversial piracy protection. The other was New Tales from the Borderlands a couple of days ago.

Denuvo is widely accused of worsening the performance of PC games, which is why it is viewed badly by users. In addition to the fact that he often prevents you from having pirated copies of the most important games right away.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands was released in June 2022, while Star Ocean: The Divine Force in October 2022. Basically Denuvo was removed after less than a year of both games.

Square Enix is ​​no stranger to dropping Denuvo from its games. Only recently got him out of the way of: The Diofield Chronicle, VALKYRIE ELYSIUM and TRIANGLE STRATEGY.

Capcom also recently removed Denuvo from some of its games: Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin and Resident Evil Village above all, while Warner Bros. removed it from Mortal Kombat 11.

In short, it seems increasingly that Denuvo is being used to safeguard the launch of games, but that in the long run many publishers have no interest in keeping it.