If you leave the Kaunas station, you can visit the brouw Volfas Engelman not missing. The large fermentation tanks at the front of the building make it immediately clear: something is being produced here. Seventy million liters of beer come out of the brewery in Lithuania’s second city every year.

With a market share of 25 percent, Volfas Engelman is a well-known name in beer country Lithuania. At Kaziuko mugé, the annual street festival for crafts in Vilnius, the brand has a prominent presence with large stalls. The fact that Volfas Engelman, founded in 1853, has been in Finnish hands for 25 years does not detract from national sentiment.

Marketing manager Mantas Matukaitis puts the size of the brewer in perspective. „Locally we are big, internationally we are one craft brewery, for specialty beers.” He meets in an imitation café next to the test brewery where new beers are tried. “This is with mango, taste it.”

Volfas Engelman (turnover: almost 60 million euros) thinks bigger than Lithuania. Until recently, the brand exported two million liters of beer a year to China, almost 7 percent of its exports.

That was before the Lithuanian government forged ties with Taiwan, China’s view as a renegade province unable to maintain relations with other countries. In response, China blocked in December all imports of products from EU member state Lithuania, and products with Lithuanian parts from other countries. A conflict with global impact was born.

“We were taken by surprise,” says Matukaitis. “Containers in transit were no longer accepted at the Chinese port. We then sent them to Taiwan.” Because with the closure of the Chinese market, the Taiwanese market opened. Matukaitis: “The Taiwanese government advertises us on Facebook. That’s great, our first government campaign.”

In 2020 Volfas Engelman sold 8,000 liters of beer in Taiwan, in 2021 that was 180,000 liters, almost 23 times as much. Taiwanese growth is welcome, but it is far from compensating for the loss of the Chinese market.

The Lithuanian government could have handled it more conveniently, Matukaitis believes. “Some think it’s brave that Lithuania isn’t afraid of China, others think it’s stupid. It was especially difficult for us that it came so unexpectedly, the government did not consult with companies beforehand.”

The brewer now has a bigger problem, because the Russian market has also disappeared since the invasion in Ukraine. The market was large: 20 million liters of the 30 million liters of beer that are exported annually.

trade dispute

The brewery in Kaunas is a pawn in a battle for which David versus Goliath is an understatement. Lithuania – 2.8 million inhabitants – is up against the People’s Republic of China – 1.4 billion inhabitants. What started hesitantly last year and seemed mainly a diplomatic dispute, has now grown into a trade dispute involving the European Union and the United States are involved.

The very European-oriented Lithuania, traumatized by Soviet rule until 1990, has been warning for years against Russian aggression and is at the forefront of measures against Russia. The country prides itself on a foreign policy based on values ​​rather than wealth. It is therefore logical that Gabrielius Landsbergis, Minister of Foreign Affairs, announced in March last year that Lithuania was leaving the partnership ’17+1′. In this, China is strengthening ties with Central and Eastern Europe, for example by financing infrastructure.

In April, Lithuania abandoned plans for a major project in the port of Klaipeda involving China. A Chinese foothold in Lithuania would threaten national security and NATO, the president said. In September, there was a call to citizens to throw away or stop buying smartphones from Xiaomi and Huawei. According to the Defense Ministry, software had been discovered in the phones that could automatically censor terms such as “Long live Taiwan” and “Free Tibet”.

The authorities in Beijing became really furious when Taiwan, after an announcement in the summer, opened a diplomatic mission in November in the capital Vilnius. Where other countries avoid Chinese reprisals by naming such offices after the capital Taipei, Lithuania confronted ‘Taiwan’. Ambassadors were mutually recalled. The next step was the ‘economic blackmail’ by China.

No independent state

The Taiwanese Representative Office in Lithuania has less grandeur than most embassies. The office is located on the sixteenth floor of the Victoria block of flats, on the banks of the Neris, which flows through Vilnius. Apart from the flags at the entrance, it looks like an average business location. Seven people work there, soon twelve.

Eric Huang’s business card, a former diplomat in Chicago and Riga, reads ‘Representative’, not ambassador. Huang: “De facto this is an embassy, ​​but there are international restrictions.” Few countries recognize Taiwan as an independent state. Beijing’s ‘One China Policy’ doesn’t allow that.

Huang acknowledges that many Taiwanese had probably never heard of Lithuania last year. “But now Lithuania is very popular in Taiwan! There is a lot of media attention† Beer consumption in his country is significant, Huang said.

Taiwan is trying to compensate Lithuania for the loss of revenue due to the Chinese blockade. Huang: “Our National Development Bank has set up an investment fund of $200 million. Normally, that fund invests in semiconductors, a very important market for Taiwan. This is the bank’s first time investing abroad. In addition, there is $1 billion available for loans.”

Huang thinks Lithuania, and other European countries, could benefit from cooperation with democratic Taiwan on IT and technology. “You don’t want to get stuff from Russia or China in those areas. You cannot work with China without looking at its political agenda. We hope that more countries will follow Lithuania’s example.”

Trade complaint

At the end of January, the European Union filed a complaint with the World Trade Organization WTO about ‘discriminatory trade practices against Lithuania’. The US, UK and Australia support the complaint.

Valdis Dombrovskis, European Commissioner for Trade, calls the Chinese measures against Bloomberg news agency ‘a threat to the unity of the European market because they affect trade and supply lines within the EU’. Because the WTO procedure could take years and could ultimately only result in a fine for China, Dombrovskis wants to speed up with a new and controversial ‘anti-coercive instrument’ as an alternative. This instrument gives the European Commission more powers to intervene quickly, for example with sanctions, if a country imposes trade restrictions.

China officially denies that there is a ban on Lithuanian imports, but customs forms in Chinese ports have removed the country. Other EU countries are also being duped, because even goods with Lithuanian technology are banned.

Lithuanian exports to China (including copper, wheat, furniture – 1 percent of total exports) fell by 90 percent in January and February† According to the largest Lithuanian business association, 130 companies have been affected and so far 26.5 million euros worth of goods have been blocked.

China is committed to avoiding a conflict with the EU. “This is a bilateral issue between China and Lithuania, not an issue between China and the EU,” said Wang Lutong, top official at China’s foreign ministry. last week in the China Daily† According to him, there is no question of economic coercion. It is a political issue that is easy to resolve. If Lithuania returns to the One China principle, “everything will go back to normal”.