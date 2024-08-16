The film opens with a prologue set in Rome in the year 37 AD. Gaius Julius Caesar Augustus Germanicus, better known as Caligula (Malcolm McDowell) wakes up hugging his younger sister, Drusilla (Teresa Ann Savoy). He has just dreamed that his grandfather, the Emperor Tiberius (Peter O’Toole), wants to kill him, as he had already killed much of his family. In just a couple of shots, McDowell draws the main lines of his construction of the character, whom he shows as a capricious and volatile child-man, happy in his incestuous relationship with his sister, somewhat prone to panic attacks and outbursts of childish hysteria, but also to boasting about his courage and the size of his reproductive system.

The scene, like much of those included in Caligula: The Ultimate Cut, It was filmed in Rome by Italian filmmaker Tinto Brass in the spring of 1976 and had remained unreleased until just over a year ago. A writer and film historian, Thomas Negovan, took it upon himself to rescue it from oblivion by restoring it, editing it, remastering it and inserting it into a new narrative context that, against all odds, works much better than the sexually explicit chaos in which it was to be included at the time.

For the first time, we think we have glimpsed the hidden keys to a story that we had until now remembered as a simple succession of cruel and grotesque orgies in cardboard settings. The film that many of us discovered in those erotic film sessions offered by Canal + between the late eighties and early nineties is revealed, after all, to be the period thriller and political satire on the corrupting effect of power that we were always told (although we never believed them) that it had always claimed to be.

Malcolm McDowell had been insisting for decades that it had been one of the best performances of his career and another of the prestigious actresses involved, Helen Mirren, went so far as to say that Caligula was a perfect blend of “art and genitals”. McDowell particularly regretted that the cowardly miserliness of the producer, more concerned with recovering his investment of 17 million dollars as soon as possible than with sticking to the ambitious original project, had deprived the public of enjoying the “true” Caligula. That is, the film as it was conceived by screenwriter Gore Vidal, filmed by director Tinto Brass and his team and starred by Mirren, himself, Teresa Ann Savoy, Peter O’Toole and John Gielgud. Today, although we do not entirely share his opinion, we know what McDowell was referring to..

A full-fledged cinematic rescue

Negovan was given a quixotic task to which he has ended up dedicating nearly three years: thoroughly reviewing the more than 97 hours of original footage of Caligula that were kept in the magazine’s archives Penthouse and to see if it was possible to extract from it a coherent film that was also substantially different from the one released in Italy in August 1979 and in the United States in February 1980.

He himself has described his role in the project as a thankless job. oil prospecting. It was a matter of digging tirelessly in a deposit of metric quintals of uncultivated celluloid to try to extract something valuable from it. Once the prospecting was over, Negovan went on to show the work to some of those involved in an attempt to gain their support. McDowell offered it to him without reservation. Tinto Brass, who has just turned 91, preferred not to see the new version and demanded, once again, that his name not be associated with it. Caligula, the film that made him famous and marked a decisive turning point in his career, but which he has always hated without qualification.

On Friday, August 16, with the release in American theaters of Negovan’s version, a cycle closes, that of the full restoration of a film project cut short by circumstances. The film, still awaiting the final touches, was presented at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2023 and is already available in Spain on platforms such as Filmin or in the DVD and Blu-ray version released by Divisa Home Video a few months ago. For the moment, we can conclude that the rescue operation is turning out to be a considerable success: while the original film continues to reap a meager 21% of favorable reviews in Rotten Tomatoesits late descendant already reaches 86%.

Malcolm McDowell in ‘Caligula’. Alamy Stock Photo

That first version of Caligula had gone down in history as one of the most controversial films in history. Its producer, Bob Guccione, founder and owner of Penthouse, He wanted to sell it as the pinnacle of shameless cinema, a worthy heir to The Decameron, The Night Porter and many other productions of the time that were clearing, especially in Italy, a third way between the most raw eroticism and “auteur” celluloid. But Variety He called Guccione’s film a cinematic outrage and a “moral holocaust” at the time of its release. And critic Roger Ebert wrote that he found its nearly three hours of “depraved and merciless” pornography “disheartening.”

The dubious paternity of a film that was born an orphan

The device was also released without the signature of its director, with the explicit repudiation of its scriptwriter and without the approval of most of its actors. Almost all of them had been as disheartened as Ebert by Guccione’s decision to release a version in which almost a third of the footage was occupied by scenes of unsimulated sex, filmed in secret by a second unit and starring some of the models in the film. Penthouse, the same extras without lines, but with sex, whom Brass, forced by the producer to make room for them on the set, had asked to sit in a corner, as far away from the camera as possible, so as not to disturb.

Despite having guaranteed his team absolute creative freedom, Guccione eventually became convinced that the film that Brass was delivering to him, too dense and cumbersome, much more political than political, would end up failing at the box office if it did not increase the dose of the only ingredient that made it a different dish: sex. This abrupt change of direction caused Brass to finally desert, who gave up trying to reach an agreement with the producer on a montage that would be satisfactory for both and demanded that his name be removed from the credits. At the last minute, to avoid a legal dispute with an uncertain outcome, he agreed to appear as director of photography.

Months earlier, the renowned New York intellectual Gore Vidal, author of a first script of almost 400 pages for which he had been paid 200,000 dollars, had already disengaged from the project, fed up with the continuous interference of Guccione, whom he described as “a vulgar pimp” and the twist that Tinto Brass wanted to give to the story, whom he went so far as to call an “illiterate narcissist”. In that first conflict, Brass had taken Guccione’s side. Vidal wanted the director to limit himself to filming his script, and Brass, boosted by the international success of Kitty Salon, His first foray into eroticism with pretensions, he wanted to leave his mark on all levels.

To begin with, the Milanese filmmaker found Vidal’s attempt to show Caligula as a fundamentally good man who is ultimately unhinged and corrupted by power, as well as a victim of the climate of depravity and paranoia created by his grandfather Tiberius, puerile. Brass preferred to stick to the Caligula portrayed by his first biographer, Gaius Suetonius, and by the British novelist Robert Graves, a textbook sociopath, a monster with deep-rooted sadistic inclinations that had remained dormant while he was nothing more than a plaything in the hands of his grandfather, but which he eventually gave free rein to as soon as he came to power. This was the Caligula worth showing. Any alternative, in his opinion, was of no interest.

This academic disagreement eventually developed into a bitter dispute between the two men. Brass would end up saying that Vidal’s script seemed to him to be the work of a sclerotic old man: “If one day I decide to destroy that man’s reputation,” he declared in an interview, “I’ll just have to publish the string of nonsense he wrote for Caligula.” Ultimately, Brass rewrote the script almost entirely with Guccione’s blessing, retaining only a few of Vidal’s contributions, such as the long scene of the encounter in Capri between Caligula and Tiberius or the important role in the plot of the sexual passion that the young emperor feels for his sister. Later, after the break between Guccione and Brass had been consummated, the producer chose to state in the credits that the film was a free adaptation (not attributed to any author) of an original script by Gore Vidal.

One of Romans

Despite the hostility of critics and boycott campaigns instigated by conservative pressure groups and reactionary judges, Guccione did not resign himself to taking his film to the then-nascent circuit of pornographic cinemas. Taking advantage of a favourable ruling by a Boston court (which considered that the film was a product protected by the right to freedom of expression and, consequently, its exhibition could not be prohibited), he ended up releasing it in independent theatres, specialising in imported and art-house films. It managed to raise a not inconsiderable 23 million dollars, which would increase in the medium term with television screenings and VHS video rentals.

Over time, Caligula It became established in the popular imagination of several generations as a guilty pleasure, a film that is despised in public but consumed in secret. Its shadow is long: it gave rise to a couple of inopportune sequels and an entire subgenre, the peplum erotic or pornographic, which was very much in vogue until the end of the 20th century and still occasionally produces the odd ill-timed retort.

What’s more, it has helped convince (almost) all of us that Caligula was, without a doubt, a sociopathic tyrant who fornicated in public with his horse and his sister and that the Roman Empire was a period of unbridled depravity, characterised more by its lustful bacchanals than by its art, its sewage system or its aqueducts. It is of little use that luminaries such as Mary Beard are trying to tell us a much more nuanced and complex story: for anyone who has seen Caligula, In any of its incarnations, no historical disquisition can compete with the impact of an orgy filmed, in duet, but with their backs to each other, by Tinto Brass and Bob Guccione.

