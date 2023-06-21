Scandal has always followed Tinto Brass. The Italian filmmaker was the king of the most daring eroticism, with classics like “Caligula”, but his scenes of shameless sex earned him the perennial persecution of censorship and even a threat of excommunication: “In Italy they love me, although they were not free for it”, he confesses to EFE in his peaceful refuge Roman, just turned 90 years old.

“In the world they love me, of course… also in my country, although They were not free to love me”, recognizes the director, eternal rival of the authorities that dictate the scale of what is morally admissible for society.

Brass (Milan, 1933) spends his days in front of the television in the beautiful house he bought half a century ago in the Roman countryside. Hundreds of books are stacked in his living room, a large clay phallus stands on the table and a manifesto welcomes the visitor with an accurate motto: “Better an ass than an ass face.”

“I’m fine,” he promises as he waits for a cigar that his wife, Caterina Varzi, lights for him, filling the room with intense smoke. “I smoke four a day,” he admits. “You tell me two,” she reproaches him, half joking.

The filmmaker recalls his life lucidly, but with a hoarse voice that age, a stroke and two ischemias have left him, savoring his origins in the “Nouvelle Vague” and his tricks to elude the censors.

ROSSELLINI AND THE “NOUVELLE VAGUE”

His childhood was spent in Venice and, although he had to study Law, his passion was cinema ever since he fell in love with the comedian Totò in “San Giovanni decollato” (1940).

His vocation led him to write a script for a poem by Prevert (which he does not remember) and present it at the Cinémathèque in Paris, where he came into contact with Truffaut and Godard.

“They welcomed me immediately and with enthusiasm. We watched a movie every night. Nothing was earned, but I started editing,” he admits from his sofa.

The first commission was from Joris Ivens, to edit a documentary on Chagall, and then his opportunity came: “One day the director of the Cinémathèque told me that someone was waiting for me at the gate: it was Rossellini.”

“Working with him was very interesting. I wasn’t a director yet, I was just helping. I put together all the movies he made for television,” he recalls.

Tinto toured the production companies until he made his directorial debut with “Chi lavora è perduto”, the portrait of an idealistic youth that awakened the voracious beast that would always haunt him: censorship.

“CALIGULA” AND THE HYPOCRISY OF POWER

Brass assumes that he was “always” interested in sex, but to portray it he first had to overcome the taboos of his “repressive” upbringing. And once achieved, she made it his mark.

“I was never well regarded by the censors but I continued to be interested in the human aspect of the stories,” he alleges: 29 of his 30 works were cut and he baited the censor into stronger scenes so that he would leave the ones he wanted, much less “serious.” “.

The “most censored filmmaker of all time”, as he presents a poster in his bookstore, showed the “true man”, unraveling his most intimate drives, and incidentally launched a total philippic to the control of power.

The most obvious example is his most remembered work, “Caligula” (1979), with which she shook her time for her orgies and was even denounced for necrophilia.

“I had a lot of problems,” he says. First with the screenwriter, Gore Vidal, who forced him to rewrite the text seven times, and with the producer Bob Guccione, founder of “Penthouse” magazine and who preferred a pornographic work.

The filming of the story of the sadistic emperor, which brought together the young talents of the moment, such as Malcolm McDowell, Peter O’Toole or Helen Mirren, lasted hours and hours and gave rise to loud fights, such as the dismissal of Maria Schneider, who had to play Drusilla.

The tension was such that the filmmaker suffered nicotine poisoning and has since given up his Gauloises cigarettes, switching to the cigar. This year Cannes has released a new version and Brass is considering taking legal action.

“A CLOCKWORK ORANGE” AND THE PAST OPPORTUNITY

Another indelible moment in his extensive memory is the proposal he received to shoot another “scandalous” film, “A Clockwork Orange” (1971), which ended up in the brilliant hands of Stanley Kubrick.

“The producer called me and I liked the script, but I told him that I would do it when I finished my next film, ‘L’Urlo’ (1968) and he didn’t wait. I never regretted it, although I would have done it.”

AGAINST HYPOCRISY

Now Brass is an old man who lives quietly in his Roman redoubt, but his eyes, framed by red glasses, are those of a provocateur, still capable of irony even if it is coughing.

“Now we are much more timorous. I see few movies, but I know that there is very little eroticism in the cinema.”

The director believes that “cinema must be able to say what it has to say, the truth” and points out that “Italians are not hypocrites” but “the authorities that prevent people from thinking freely” and that they did not let them judge their work.

“I don’t regret anything because I always did what I wanted,” he acknowledges, firm in his art and his atheism, in the twilight of his provocative existence.