Obviously the response from some fans was: “if the game isn’t as optimized as you wanted, postpone it instead of releasing it anyway”, but we know that publishers often find it more important to meet deadlines and use patches (and player patience) to correct problems.

Pendulo Studios shared a communication related to his new game via his social channels, Tintin Reporter – Pharaoh’s cigars , available today on PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch. In short, the team admits that the game it is not optimized and that patches will arrive “in the next few weeks”.

The full message from Pendulo Studios

Tintin Reporter – Pharaoh’s Cigars is Egyptian themed, clearly

“Hello everyone, we want to share important information about our current publication, Tintin Reporter – Cigars of the Pharaoh. Despite our efforts, those who will play at the launch they will not be able to enjoy it of the gaming experience as we conceived it. We are committed to resolving this situation in a timely manner: we will deliver the necessary patches in the coming weeks, keeping all our channels available for any problems you wish to report to us directly.”

“This is our most ambitious project ever and we are putting our hearts into it. We want to pay the best tribute to the famous reporter and delight the players, and we will not stop until we reach our goal. Thank you for your support and your patience.”

Finally, we remind you that we had tried the new adventure of Hergé’s little hero.