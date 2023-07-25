Tino Vettorello, the chef of the Venice Film Festival and Tino Jesolo

There is all the love of Tino Vettorello for the sea of ​​the Venetian coast in Tino Jesolorestaurant of the elegant and exclusive Michelangelo Residence and of the adjoining Yachting Club. That slice of Adriatic overlooking the golden beaches of Jesolo Lido is the same where chef, who has become the gastronomic symbol of the Venice Film Festivalhe learned to know the scent of the sea by spending the summers there that made his childhood unforgettable.

Today Vettorello al Tino Jesolo accompanies its guests to discover seafood cuisine of the Venetian tradition without compromise, remaining faithful to the respect for the raw material and the enhancement of local products.

Tino Vettorello, the menu of his Tino Jesolo

It is no coincidence that the menu is dominated by local fish and vegetables from the Cavallino gardens, the tourist park where farming families grow vegetables with a unique flavor between the land and the sea. It starts with an impressive range of raw fish from the Mediterranean, including pink oysters from the nearby Po Delta and the autochthonous type of Caorle. And again: dishes such as Baked fish of the day, sea bass in salt, golden cod and Adriatic fried fish always accompanied by local vegetables. The menu also includes eel served with spring onion and black garlic to enhance its flavours, and melon to give it the freshness that is appropriate for the season. The highlight of the menu, however, is dedicated to the “Tradition” in the Rainbow of boiled meats with cuttlefish, octopus, dairy products (cuttlefish roe), canoce, baby octopus, prawns, scallops, local scallops, and the majestic Gransoporo (crab). The creamed cod is inevitable, a symbolic dish of Venetian cuisine, while among the first courses the Spaghetti with lobster or the busera di scampi stand out up to the cold one with the blue crab typical of the area.

Tino Vettorello, the location of Tino Jesolo

The environment is elegant, modern and refined, as it is in the DNA of chef Vettorello, accustomed to receiving celebrities from the Venice Film Festival. To embellish the location there is the terrace overlooking the sea to enjoy the view or dine in intimacy. «My Tino Jesolo belongs to everyone, from those who dock their boats at the Yachting Club to those who spend their holidays on the Venetian Riviera, an area to which – says the chef – I would like to contribute to growth, perhaps by trying to lengthen the traditional period of the season. The proposed menu expresses the best that the sea and the land are able to offer us every day, products to be valued because they talk about us, our tradition and our agri-food wealth».

Who is Tino Vettorello, the sports chef: from the Winter Olympics to the World Swimming Championships and the America’s Cup

Born in Treviso, he took his first steps in the kitchen at a very young age. From his father, a food entrepreneur, he inherits the respect for the raw material and the enhancement of the territory. He puts his curiosity and the Venetian culture of work into it which leads him, at just 22 years of age, first to take over the reins of one of the most important restaurants in Treviso, then to experiment himself as a chef-patron. His first restaurant was Al Fermo, now known as Tino-Traghetto Trattoria on the banks of the Piave. His cuisine together with his marked entrepreneurial vein allow him to make himself known and become a gastronomic reference point for prestigious events that he is capable of transforming into moments to remember. For 14 years he has been in charge of the catering areas of the Venice Film Festivalbut over time it has contributed, among others, to the Film Festival in Berlin and Cannes and cooked for the Olympic Winter Games in Vancouver and Sochi, the World Swimming Championships in Rome, the fencing championships in Catania, the America’s Cup in Naples and Venice, becoming ambassador in the world of Italian cuisine and Venetian tradition, a role directly recognized by the Governor, Luca Zaia. He is currently the chef of the Tino Gourmet restaurants in the Villa Soligo hotel in Farra of Soligo in Valdobbiadene, e Tino Jesolo inside the Michelangelo Yachting Club Resort. He also brought the culture of his region to Klagenfurt, Austria, where in 2023 he opened the Osteria Veneta.

