Tino Martin talks about his drinking for the first time in his upcoming Videoland documentary. This can be seen in the first images of the film Laat Me Leven die RTL Boulevard shared on Sunday night.

Last year, images of the singer surfaced several times of performances in which he did not sing completely cleanly. Last year, Martin denied reports from gossip vlogger Yvonne Coldeweijer that he had been on stage in a drunken state during a company party.

Martin’s girlfriend Kimberley says in the documentary that the booze is “literally everywhere.” “It’s just a pitfall.”

Donkey

The singer himself also talks about his drinking. ,,This donkey has not bumped itself once, but say twelve times. And that shouldn’t happen at all.”

The documentary can be seen on Videoland from next Saturday.