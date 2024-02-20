Home page politics

The wife of Russian resistance fighter Alexei Navalny gives a moving speech at the Munich Security Conference. The AfD federal chairman speaks of a “staging”.

Berlin – The widow of the Russian resistance fighter Alexei Navalny, Julija Navalnaya, gave a moving speech at the Munich Security Conference a few days ago – just a few hours after she learned of her husband's death. According to official information, Alexei Navalny collapsed and died last Friday, February 16, 2024, after a walk in his detention center in northern Siberia.

Like to provoke with smug statements: AfD federal chairman Tino Chrupalla (l.) next to AfD co-chair Alice Weidel (r.) in the German Bundestag. © Imago/dts news agency

AfD leader Chrupalla sees “staging” in Navalny-Wittwe’s speech

The AfD federal chairman Tino Chrupalla sees one thing above all in the speech by Navalny's widow: a production. Chrupalla said this before a parliamentary group meeting of his party. Khrupalla literally said that it was remarkable to him that Julija Navalnaya was the first to speak at the Munich Security Conference after her husband's death. This “production” gives him cause for reflection. With regard to Navalnaya's appearance, Chrupalla continued: “When I see Mr. Navalny's widow, with Ursula von der Leyen,” one has to ask who this appearance should benefit.

Navalnaya accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of spreading lies in her speech. The 47-year-old called on the international community to stand together and fight Putin's regime. In one Youtube videothree days after her husband's death, she reiterated that she holds the Russian president responsible for her husband's death and that she wants to continue the political fight of the late opposition figure Navalny.

Chrupalla went on to say that the death of the famous Kremlin critic had been “exploited” from his perspective. The AfD leader deliberately did not comment on the possible involvement of Russian President Putin in Navalny's death: “I find it partly unbearable how it has already been clear in the last few days who will be held responsible for this death. “You talk about murder, about other things, even though you don’t know anything, even though you haven’t even waited for the investigation,” said Chrupalla.

No longer a secret: the closeness between the AfD, Russia and Vladimir Putin

Also related: The AfD has always maintained good relations with the Russian state. Despite Russia's ongoing war of aggression against Ukraine, Chrupalla himself attended a reception at the Russian embassy last year and rightly attracted massive public criticism.

The AfD's orientation towards Russia and the personal closeness of various AfD politicians to the Kremlin have long been known. A few months ago, a group of AfD members of the state parliament traveled to Moscow “to get their own idea of ​​the situation.” Given the situation in Ukraine, the action caused massive criticism.