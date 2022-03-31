Tino Asprilla: “We will never see James Rodríguez in the elite again”

They are about to complete 48 hours of the elimination of Colombia from the road to the World Cup in Qatar and the echoes do not stop.

In the last few hours, the pronouncements of Faryd Mondragón and Freddy Rincón were joined by the harsh judgment made by another legend of the National Team: Faustino, the ‘Tino’ Asprilla.In the criticism of the former striker, there was a clear pointer: James Rodríguez.

“The thing about James Rodríguez is very sad”

The ‘Tino’, in his time as a player. Photo: Instagram: @eltinoasprilla

“These qualifiers were very strange. They were of a very low level. Reinaldo Rueda has already been out of two heats by one point… that’s like saying: ‘he almost won the lottery, he fell next to my house, it doesn’t work“, T’ino’ commented on the podcast ‘Futvox South America’.

“That he is barely 30 years old in the Qatar league? That is already for retirees”he added.

Later, questioned about the future of the ’10’ of the National Team, Asprilla was even more accurate: “James will hardly return to the elite. Besides, he has an injury. James cannot play 10 games in a row. It is very difficult for a big team to hire him when he plays two games, rests three and comes back and plays two. I think James we will not see him again in the elite”.

