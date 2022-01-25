Yasser Asprilla, who is one of the great promises of Colombian football, has given a lot to talk about on social networks after his controversial statements regarding the former player ‘Tino’ Asprilla last Friday, January 21.

The 18-year-old attacker assured in a press conference with the Colombian National Team that he has enough talent to get over soccer player from Tuluá.

“The way I’m going, with humility and all that, I think I’m going to be better than him (Faustino Asprilla). I believe in my characteristics and in my talent”, affirmed the new signing of Reinaldo Rueda.

His words caused all kinds of comments among fans on social networks, who pointed out that the path “was not easy” and that they had “a lot of confidence.”

But Faustin He did not hesitate to speak about it and responded to the player from Antioquia in an interview with ‘Caracol Radio’. The former soccer player assured that he wishes him many hits in his career and that he hopes that he will continue to do very well making his debut with the national team.

“I wish him the best, I hope he manages to have a very successful career and that he can give everything in football to not only beat me, but also beat many who are above me”, answered the ´Tino´ to the quoted medium.

In turn, he commented that he liked the trust that Asprilla has as a player and that augurs a successful future for him on the courts.

“I like that the players trust each other and that they see a reference to have a brilliant career. I sincerely, from the bottom of my heart, wish you the best of luck. That boy has many conditions, surely he can give a lot to Colombian soccer“, he claimed.

For the time being, Yaser will continue playing with Envigado FC, in accordance with what was established between the team from Antioquia and the England’s Watford, a club that recently signed him.

Everything indicates that Asprilla’s call to the Colombian National Team was key to defining that he will continue in Envigado, because having minutes in one of the two matches against Peru or Argentina, will be enough for him to meet the requirement that requires international blanking before reach the English Premier League.

