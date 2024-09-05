September 5, 1993 is an unforgettable day for more than one generation of Colombians. That day, the National Team that was led by Francisco Maturana achieved a historic milestone in national football.

This Thursday marks 31 years since historic 5-0 against Argentinaa match that gave rise to many pages and many hours of conversation. The team was among the favourites to win the 1994 World Cup, which it qualified for with that result, which also sent Argentina to play a play-off against Australia.

Colombia arrived as the leader of Group A of the qualifiers, with 8 points. Argentina was second with 7. The first team went directly to the World Cup and the second team to the play-offs. A draw was enough for Colombia.

Oscar Cordoba; Chonto Herrera, Alexis Mendoza, Luis Carlos Perea and Wilson Perez; Barrabas Gomez, Leonel Alvarez, Freddy Rincon, Carlos Valderrama; Faustino Asprilla and Adolfo Valencia. Those were the 11 starters. They played so well that Maturana did not make any changes in that match.

Argentina vs. Colombia. Photo:Taken from the video Share

Before the end of the first half, Colombia went ahead: Valderrama put in a through ball and Freddy Rincón defined to give Francisco Maturana’s team the lead, in the 41st minute.

Faustino Asprilla made it 2-0 in the 50th minute and from then on, Argentina came after Colombia. Oscar Córdoba, the visiting goalkeeper, was essential in holding off that onslaught.

Within two minutes, Colombia began to build a rout and delivered two huge blows: Freddy Rincón repeated the effort at 74 and Faustino Asprilla, beating goalkeeper Sergio Goycochea, made it 4-0 at 75. The Valencia Train closed the scoring.

Tino’s reaction

This Thursday, Tino Asprilla reacted on his social networks remembering the historic moment and his goals against Argentina, with a particular phrase: “A normal day at the office.”

El Tino, now a commentator for ESPN, shared a video of his two goals on that historic day.

