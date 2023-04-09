Tino Asprilla, ‘rejected’: Paola Turbay reveals history when he was married

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Tino Asprilla and Paola Turbay.
Instagram by Faustino Asprilla and Paola Turbay
Tino Asprilla and Paola Turbay.
The exreina left the ex-soccer player very exposed. There were no gifts or words to change his luck.
Paola Turbay He returned to Colombian television, in the successful novel ‘Ana de nadie’, ‘a remake’ of the well-known ‘Señora Isabel’. For her outstanding performance, she has been highly congratulated on social networks. And in the midst of the echo of her role, she has echoed an interview in which she revealed the story of an ex-soccer player who tried ‘everything’ to win her over. The one involved? The famous ‘Tino’ Asprilla.
Asprilla, rejected by Turbay
In an interview with “Juanpis González”, a character played by comedian Alejandro Riaño, the actress said that Faustino Asprilla called her from Europe at home, 28 years ago when there were no cell phones, and spoke with her father and her brothers, looking for allies to convince her.
“See, it’s that I want you to be my girlfriend. I told him: You are married, you have children and I have a boyfriend.”Turbay recounted that Asprilla repeated.
(Also: Emiliana Arango: story of strength and pain of the phoenix of Colombian tennis).
The actress said that “Tino” referred to her boyfriend, Alejandro Estrada, as “the monkey m…” and he made a lot of efforts and put his good humor to the test to persuade her, but she never paid attention to him.
Among his efforts, one day he offered her that he was going to bring her a laptop from Europe to help him with his work on the ‘QAP’ news program, and that he called her from the Hotel Tequendama to tell her that he would leave it at the reception.
She anticipated that she would not receive it but he insisted.
“There it must still be”pointed out the former queen.
So far, Asprilla has not given his version of the facts.
#Tino #Asprilla #rejected #Paola #Turbay #reveals #history #married
