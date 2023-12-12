Faustino Asprilla He was one of the most lethal strikers the team had. Colombia national team in the 90shis performances on the field of play enchanted locals and strangers in Colombian soccer and abroad.

However, 'Tino' not only made a name for himself in fame for his great performances in football, his controversies and affairs off the field made him one of the singles of the moment: he was among the most sought-after.

The '94 squad has had multiple legal problems. Photo: Instagram: @freddyrinconoficial / @eltinoasprilla

In the program broadcast on the RCN channel, called 'Tino Asprilla, I was not born to lose', Catalina Cortés, ex-wife of 'Tino', explained how she lived her relationship with the player before fame and how that same fame threw everything overboard.

“As in many childhood romances, everything at the beginning is very nice, But fame came, which was very good for him, but it was not for me. When Faustino became famous with models and actresses behind him, I lost him because he didn't even come home,” the woman said.

Catalina married the gunner in July 1992, after he insisted on doing so and despite the fact that her father disagreed. But the marriage lasted less than expected, in 1995 'Tino' filed for divorce.

Faustino Asprilla tells his anecdote in the match against Chile. Photo: Instagram: @eltinoasprilla

Cortes added: “He went from having nothing, to having everything, I suffered the consequences of that, he was with women. “The decision to separate was made by me, it was not for one woman, it was for many women.”

On the other hand, Faustino, in the same chapter, admitted his mistakes from that time, and recognized that separating from Catalina Cortés was a bad decision.

“It's not because he had had another woman, I didn't want to make her suffer for being my wife, I became a person I wasn't. “I don't want this for my life, I suffered, it was a bad time,” she said.

And he told an anecdote that few knew: “I had to tell him that in the images there was no kiss on the mouth, that the queen had asked him for a kiss on the cheek. And she asked me why she had lied to him, to which I answered that she had a surprise for him that she had bought him an apartment in Saint Andrew”.

Finally, Faustino recognized the reasons that led him to separate from Catalina Cortes: “I already saw Catalina as ugly and I said I wanted to live a world of very cool singleness.”

