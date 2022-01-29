Tino Asprilla harshly criticized the players of the National Team

The Colombian National Team complicated his aspirations to go tie 2022 after losing against Peru in Barranquilla: there are only three games left and the options were reduced.

Criticism of the players, the coaching staff and the idea of ​​the game will begin to rain, taking into account that the tricolor will end this day outside the direct classification places. One of those authorized to speak on the subject is Faustino Asprilla, a former national team soccer player.

Asprilla’s opinion

The current ESPN panelist spoke about what he saw and the players, with their irregularity and lack of goals. I assure you that there are “normal” players.

“The National Team is something else, it has another story. The National Team shirt is much heavier than that of a football team. We have good players to play in soccer teams, in Europe, wherever they put them. When they put on the Colombia jersey, we have normal players. The big players appear here, against Paraguay, Ecuador. When the potatoes burn, the good players appear,” he said.

“There are players who are driven by the encouragement of the stands, it led them to that. It is not because they are superior. These guys play football with ease.”

