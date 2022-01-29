Tino Asprilla harshly criticized the players of the National Team

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Asprilla when he was ordered to house arrest, in 2008.
Asprilla when he was ordered to house arrest, in 2008.
The referent of Colombian soccer referred to the defeat of the National Team.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
January 28, 2022, 09:35 PM
The Colombian National Team complicated his aspirations to go tie 2022 after losing against Peru in Barranquilla: there are only three games left and the options were reduced.
(You may be interested in: Meluk tells you… (Colombia National Team: its sixth place is deserved))
Criticism of the players, the coaching staff and the idea of the game will begin to rain, taking into account that the tricolor will end this day outside the direct classification places. One of those authorized to speak on the subject is Faustino Asprilla, a former national team soccer player.
Asprilla’s opinion
The current ESPN panelist spoke about what he saw and the players, with their irregularity and lack of goals. I assure you that there are “normal” players.
Also read: James Rodríguez explodes in Barranquilla: he asks that they not be whistled)
“The National Team is something else, it has another story. The National Team shirt is much heavier than that of a football team. We have good players to play in soccer teams, in Europe, wherever they put them. When they put on the Colombia jersey, we have normal players. The big players appear here, against Paraguay, Ecuador. When the potatoes burn, the good players appear,” he said.
“There are players who are driven by the encouragement of the stands, it led them to that. It is not because they are superior. These guys play football with ease.”
FOOTBALL REDACTION
January 28, 2022, 09:35 PM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Tino #Asprilla #harshly #criticized #players #National #Team
Leave a Reply