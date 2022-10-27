VPRO presenter Arjen Lubach last night in his program The Evening Show lashed out at the way in which hearing damage is dealt with in our country. The presenter, who has been suffering from tinnitus for eight years, believes that clubs and pubs should take more responsibility to reduce the number of Dutch people with hearing damage. “Especially with young people, things go wrong more and more often,” Lubach complains in the ten-minute item.

In The Evening Show Lubach focuses on an agreement that was made years ago between the government and a number of major parties from the events sector. In this so-called covenant, to which gyms, cinemas and music venues are affiliated, among other things, it has been agreed that the noise level may be an average of 103 dB per 15 minutes. This is not a legally established limit value. As a result, enforcement is not possible. Organizers themselves must ensure that the agreements are complied with.

And that goes for Lubach. "It's stupid that it's a covenant. It is an agreement, but not a law," says Lubach. ,,If the music is too loud somewhere, there are no consequences at all. And no fine, not even a warning." To the surprise of the presenter, clubs and pubs are not interested in participating in the covenant in the future. Koninklijke Horeca Nederland says it is trying to increase awareness of the risks of loud music in other ways. "We like to think along, because we also want to prevent hearing damage," it sounds in that sector.

High whistle in ear

It is now too late for Lubach himself. He suffers – as a result of music that is too loud – from tinnitus, also known as ringing in the ears. People who suffer from this hear sounds that are not really there, such as a penetrating beep, buzzing, tapping, hissing or whistling. “I hear a high-pitched flute in my left ear that changes tone, and in my other ear I hear a very high-pitched noise,” says Lubach. ,,That is really true. I’ve had it for about eight years now.” According to Lubach, tinnitus is ‘really very difficult’ in daily life. “Imagine that you can no longer enjoy your favorite music, or chirping birds, a babbling mountain stream.”

If it is up to Lubach, the number of decibels agreed in the covenant will be reduced. "Music is often too loud at festivals, in clubs and bars. There is a covenant which states that the noise may not exceed 103 decibels. Which is quite crazy, because the WHO recommends a maximum of 100 decibels." The difference between 100 dB to 103 dB sounds like a small increase, but it actually means a doubling of the noise. ,,100 dB is already quite loud, which can be compared with the horn of a car. Listening to that for 15 minutes can already damage your hearing."

Lubach briefly summarizes the core of the problem. "So there is a covenant that nobody has to adhere to, that clubs don't even participate in, with a noise level that is only safe if you wear earplugs. And that is quite strange, because strict rules apply in the workplace. But not in the nightlife. Fortunately, the cabinet is listening to the beeping of the ENT doctors, because they are now investigating whether real rules should be introduced. But that doesn't really make any headway, because the covenant has been extended to next December. So we will have at least another fourteen months of hearing damage."

‘Covenant is not without obligation’

Mojo, the largest concert organizer in our country, reacted rather surprised to the criticisms of the agreement. The promoter of Lowlands and Pinkpop believes that a lot of work is already being done within the industry to prevent hearing damage and insists on extra promotion of earplugs. "Members of parliament say that the covenant we have agreed with the government would be non-binding, but that is not true. We strictly adhere to the standard and report everything neatly to the ministry via the trade association," spokesperson Marjanne Manders told this site earlier. "We have also been fully committed to promoting earplugs for years. For example, we offer them if someone wants to buy a concert ticket. That it apparently is not enough is indeed cause for concern."