Frequent ringing in the ears – tinnitus – may indicate a lack of vitamin B12 in the body. Writes about this British Express.

In a study conducted at the US National Institutes of Health, patients with vitamin deficiencies and complaints of tinnitus were given therapeutic doses of the vitamin for six weeks. As a result, the subjects reported an improvement in their well-being. In addition to the disappearance or reduction of tinnitus, patients also reported a surge of energy and a significant improvement in memory and mood.

B12 plays a vital role in the functioning of the brain, creating myelin, without which nerves carry signals less well. In addition, the vitamin is essential for the production of DNA and red blood cells.

Earlier, scientists from University College London and the Royal National Committee named a new symptom of the coronavirus. According to them, changes in hearing may indicate infection. As the experts found out, some of the patients who were diagnosed with the coronavirus had previously complained of tinnitus – ringing or tinnitus.