Tinnitus, the annoying ringing in the ear, affects more than 740 million adults worldwide and it is perceived as a major problem by over 120 million people. They are the conclusions of one maxi revision published on Jama which took into consideration 767 studies on the subject published between 1972 and 2021 (only 113 were declared admissible). The annual incidence of tinnitus (new cases observed) is estimated to be around 1%. There are no significant differences between men and women but the prevalence associated with age increases : tinnitus occurs in 10% of young adults, 14% of middle-aged people and 24% of the elderly. “Many people suffer from tinnitus, which is a broad problem similar to migraine and pain and the lack of effective therapeutic options justify an important investment in the search for appropriate treatments ”. In Italy it is estimated that 2.5 million Italians suffer from it