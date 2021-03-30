The founder and main owner of Tinkoff Bank, Oleg Tinkov, spoke about his health and fight against leukemia. About this he shared on your Instagram.

According to him, the transplanted bone marrow has engrafted and his indicators have stabilized. However, it still fights autoimmune graft versus host disease. In addition, the businessman’s blood type changed from B- to A-.

Tinkov explained that his protective cells began to attack the skin, mouth and eyes. He takes 20 pills daily and receives a full blood transfusion every two weeks.

“The first two years are the most dangerous, so far I have survived nine months. In general, I am OK, but there is a lot of rehabilitation ahead, ”he summed up.

Last spring, Tinkov said that he was sick with one of the forms of leukemia, which had been diagnosed a few months earlier. Since then, the businessman underwent a bone marrow transplant and is undergoing treatment at a London clinic. On December 19, he announced the onset of complete remission.

On January 21, Tinkov announced that he had developed complications after the transplant. He noted that 80 percent of patients experience this autoimmune disease.