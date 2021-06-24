Tinkoff won first places in three nominations of the “Stock Market Elite – 2020” competition, the bank’s press service reported on Thursday, June 24.

It is noted that the winners of the competition are determined by the National Jury based on the voting data of market participants.

Thus, Tinkoff Investments won in the nominations Brokerage Company of the Year and Brokerage Company for Retail Investors, Tinkoff Capital Management Company – in the nomination Rising Star Management Company.

“Our victory is the merit of the entire Tinkoff Investments team. The market is growing, and all its participants are making a huge contribution to its formation. We are pleased to become laureates in three nominations at once, as we do a lot to develop a comfortable and maximally safe environment for retail investors, ”said Dmitry Panchenko, Director of Tinkoff Investments.

The “Stock Market Elite” competition has been held since 2000 and is one of the most prestigious in the field of the securities market.

In May, Tinkoff Mobile topped the rating of the “most advanced” mobile operators, compiled by the TelecomDaily agency.

The study authors noted that Tinkoff Mobile’s leading position was helped by its banking origins. Services such as call recording, voice-to-text transcript appeared at the operator on the basis of the bank’s communication platform.