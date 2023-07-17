From July 31, Tinkoff will introduce a commission for replenishing Mir cards through third-party ATMs

From July 31, Tinkoff Bank will introduce a commission for replenishing cards of the Mir payment system through ATMs of third-party banks that are not partners. This is reported TASS.

In support of the credit institution, they clarified that at the moment the partners of Tinkoff Bank are MKB, VTB, Otkritie and Post Bank.

It is noted that the commission will be charged in accordance with the tariff of the payment card. In particular, at the Tinkoff Black tariff, when replenishing a card in third-party banks, the commission will be 2 percent, summed up in support.

Earlier it became known that Stanislav Bliznyuk, Chairman of the Board of Tinkoff Bank, supported the proposal to create an alternative to the Mir payment system in Russia. He clarified that “there is no idea to do copy-paste, there is an idea to do something else.”