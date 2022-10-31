Tinkoff launched an online car sales platform. This was reported in a press release from the company.

The Tinkoff Auto service allows you to make a purchase by filling out all the documents without visiting the office of a bank or an automobile distributor. “Such a scheme makes it possible to sell a car below the average market price or even at the best price on the market – all cars will be presented at the manufacturer’s price, without imposed services and overpayments, with an additional discount or cashback from Tinkoff,” the company said.

As part of the service, customers can apply for a car loan, calculate the cost of a trade-in, sign up for a test drive, as well as various services related to the maintenance and operation of a car, from insurance to roadside assistance.

The first brand, whose cars are available for purchase, was the Chinese brand Haval. Now sales and delivery are carried out in the Voronezh and Rostov regions, Krasnodar and Stavropol regions. According to the head of Tinkoff Auto Denis Musienko, in the near future it is planned to expand the geography and increase the model range.

“Some time ago, we singled out car enthusiasts (current and potential) for ourselves as a separate category of customers and now we plan to develop our auto ecosystem with various services and offers, both our own and partner ones,” he added.

Currently, services for buying a car are processed through the Tinkoff Auto website, but soon the same opportunities will appear in the Tinkoff application.