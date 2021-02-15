Tinkoff Bank is developing its own payment service. He has already registered the Tinkoff Pay and Tinkoff Kassa trademarks for new projects that will appear this year.

The press service of the credit institution said that the bank plans to strengthen the direction of payments online. TASS…

Thus, an online payment system will operate under the Tinkoff Kassa brand.

In turn, Tinkoff Pay will become its own payment system, combining various tools, including an electronic wallet and payment technology via NFC and terminals.

However, this service is currently under development, there is no specific timeline for its launch yet.

In mid-November, the head of Tinkoff Bank, Oliver Hughes, announced that the credit organization would develop independently, and there were no negotiations on its sale.