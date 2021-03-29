Tinkoff Bank has filed a lawsuit against Mobile TeleSystems (MTS). He registered in the Arbitration Court, the amount of claims exceeds 1.1 billion rubles. The third party in the case is the Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS). The details of the claim have not yet been disclosed.

As RBC clarifies, the lawsuit states that Tinkoff suffered losses from the illegal actions of MTS. The operator is accused of abuse of position “by establishing and maintaining a monopoly high price for SMS messaging services, as well as creating discriminatory conditions.” A representative of MTS told RBC that the company does not agree with the requirements of the claim and is going to defend its position.

Formerly FAS acknowledged MTS, Tele2 and VimpelCom were guilty of discriminatory conditions for private banks: state banks paid less for SMS messaging than others. The service concluded that such a policy violates competition law.

Tinkoff Bank is part of the TCS Group of businessman Oleg Tinkov, the bank provides remote services and has no retail branches. According to RIA Rating, it ranks 17th in the Russian banking system in terms of assets.