E.in automotive aerodynamics world champion from the 1930s is to emerge again: inventors from Hanover are building the so-called “Göttingen Egg”. It’s about the Schlör car, which continues to set standards in terms of aerodynamics to this day. The new building should take a few years, as Horst-Dieter Görg from the Mobile Welten Association said on the grounds of the Hanover Tram Museum in Sehnde.

Prof. Andreas Dillmann, head of the Institute for Aerodynamics and Flow Technology at the German Aerospace Center (DLR) in Göttingen, called the car a “moving wing profile” – similar to the wing of an airplane, it has low air resistance. The values ​​achieved would be similar to those of the 1-liter car from VW. “The value is sensationally low.”

Because of the rounded aluminum outer skin, the driver sat in the middle of the Schlör car, not on the left side as usual. The engine was in the back. In the mid-1930s, what was then the aerodynamic research institute started researching motor vehicles, explained Jessika Wichner, head of the DLR central archive in Göttingen. The designer Karl Schlör (1910-1997) developed the “Göttinger Egg” in 1938, at the same time as the VW Beetle it was shown at the IAA in 1939 – but was not allowed into the hall because the Ministry of Transport feared competition for the Beetle. No wonder: the “Göttinger Egg” offered space for seven people, consumed less and drove faster than the Beetle, as Wichner said.



It is still only available as a model: the Schlörwagen experimental vehicle.

What happened to the “Göttinger Egg” after the war is not entirely clear, explains Wichner. They suspect the car was scrapped – the British “definitely” did not take it with them. In any case, the “Göttinger Egg” is to be created again – even in duplicate, as it was called.