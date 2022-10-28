Picture: Manufacturer

Tinker with V

The “Variant” construction kit from Variobot promises a playful approach to questions of robotics and AI. The product name contains the English word for ant, and developer Tino Werner actually took the insect as a model for this scientific educational toy. The kit for the robot ant, which costs 200 euros, includes an Arduino-compatible nano-board as a controller and extensive sensors – both of which are required for functions such as autonomous navigation in an unknown environment. Then there are the acrylic components for the body, drives, LED and battery. The kit is aimed at tinkerers from 14 years old, it is available at www.variobot.com.pts.