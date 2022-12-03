More in love that never! Tini Stoessel She has been called the ‘charm’ of the Albiceleste, given the good performance that the Argentine team has had in the Qatar 2022 World Cup after having accompanied her boyfriend Rodrigo de Paul during the most important matches.

Faced with another triumph of the gaucho team in the tournament, the singer did not hesitate to shout her love for the footballer, once again, on social networks.

Tini Stoessel shouts her love for Rodrigo de Paul after Argentina’s triumph

As expected, the famous “Tripe T” spoke on her social networks with a romantic publication to congratulate her beloved, after her excellent performance in the Argentina vs. Australia.

On her official Twitter account, the singer shared a photograph of the footballer and commented: “Rodrigo I love you”.

Publication of Tini Stoessel Photo: Twitter

Users ask Rodrigo de Paul to continue “recharging energy” with Tini

After Argentina’s exciting victory against Australia, many users made a collective request to Rodrigo de Paul to recharge energy with Tini. As you remember, the footballer recently shared an image kissing the singer in which he put “recharging energy” as a legend.

After that, the Argentine national team has had a good performance in the World Cup matches, which is why his followers asked that Tini, Tini, Tini continue to accompany him in the remainder of the tournament.

Users ask Rodrigo de Paul to ‘Recharge energy’. Photo: Twitter

