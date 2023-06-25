Martina Stoessel, tini For his more than 40 million followers online and live, he must be sweating the hell out rehearsing his show in a small studio located in an industrial estate in Madrid, full of computer offices and call centers. Around her, a crowd of dancers, stylists, technicians, promoters and public relations, the usual entourage of the big stars, protects the diva until she leaves the room, sparkling, salutes, very correct, and poses disciplined for the photographer. . She is then, sitting in a chester, when she seems to lower her guard and shows herself to be fragile, very fragile, before the recorder and the eyes of anyone who has them on her face. Her boyfriend, the Argentine soccer player from Atlético de Madrid Rodrigo de Paul, and her psychologist wrap her up in silence with her presence.

Who is he singing for?

Largely for me. I try to do something that I feel like saying and hearing myself. And it is not the same at 13, as at 20, as at 26. That also became clear to me over time.

It started very young. When did she start to feel like a woman?

What question [se le aguan los ojos]. I think I’m still in the process of fully feeling it. I have had a private life. I was 13 years old, but the work of an older person. I did not understand very well that of being recontra adult and still be a recontra Teen,dresses? To this day, it still happens to me with certain things. The evolution that I have had as a person has been incredible. Since the pandemic I hit rock bottom and now I’m going day by day.

His sincerity is not often.

Now I can be because I’m working hard on the inside, my body asked me to do it by itself.

Sick?

I started having panic attacks. These are issues that I had never talked about and had not healed.

Who was he up against?

With myself. My environment is very special. The love of my friends, the same since I was 3 years old, is incredible, but sometimes it wasn’t enough. The body was asking me for another kind of love: the one you give to your head, to your soul. I can act, take photos, interviews. But the body tells you that you pulled so far from the age of 13 that you needed to slow down. It’s a lot of information that I retained for so many years and I needed that space for introspection, that’s when I began to understand the woman I am.

Had he forgotten about you?

Well, there are so many labels that they put on you that, in the end, you end up believing them. And, obviously, for many I am Violetta, the good and perfect girl from the soap opera, but I am not just that, and knowing and understanding myself is going to be a job for the rest of my life. I had a strange growth. I I work With my father since I was a child and that role of father and manager is sometimes difficult to understand as a daughter and surely also as a father, and there are a lot of things that, at a certain age, have to be discussed.

Have you cut that cord yet?

With my old man, with my parents, I think so. But, equally, you understand that many things that happen to you now are because of what you lived as a child, with the parents and the environment that touched you, and they are things that can be healed, no matter how big you are. I find it interesting that they call us the crystal generation. We are because we dare to talk about things, to feel them, to consider them. To think that, perhaps, that panic attack that you have, comes from such a thing, and not reach 50 without having spoken anything.

do you understand Miley Cyrus, who has canceled her tour Why can’t you stand the loneliness that comes with it?

Obviously I understand. One is not always the same, he is maturing.

And yet you appear in your new video with Becky G. and Anittaas a vitally and sexually powerful woman.

It is that we are not a thing, nothing more. I am the one in the video, but also the vulnerable and sensitive girl who needs a hug. Obviously I am an empowered woman: I have been working since I was 13 years old and since I was 15 I have my independence. I am super-adult, but I also have my space where I am, if you want to call it that, very young. I call it being a person.

What does this union without rivalry between women artists suggest to you?

I love it. I watch a lot of documentaries about women who inspired me: Madonna, Britney Spears, Whitney Houston, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga. They had to suffer to be free and sing about their sexuality. I do it freely. My generation continues to do that work. If I am a channel for the new generations to be freer, I feel proud. Together we are stronger.

He has 40 million followers among all his profiles on social networks. Do you care about comments?

I try not to get into it, because at the time it affected me a lot. They made up that she was hospitalized for an eating disorder, and I was having milk and cookies with my mother. I think it’s a wound that they did to me since I was 15, now I’m treating it and I have tools. The strongest thing is that there is no one more demanding of myself than me, so that others will come with demands. It is enough with what I have inside to deal and go out to defend things that I have not even considered. I use the networks to inspire and inspire myself, the rest I keep private. I try to live in the present, I feel that we are so anxious that it is difficult for us to live it. Ever since my dad was in a coma last year, I’m well aware that you can’t control what’s going to happen tomorrow.

Tini poses outside the studio where she was rehearsing in Madrid, on June 20. Bernardo Perez

She’s a billionaire, but what things can’t she buy?

Love, health, good times, a chat with someone who understands you and loves you. The most important for me.

Is a star idolized by many. Do you like your life?

Look, literally three weeks ago I was in the process of hitting rock bottom. I couldn’t get out of bed. I had panic attacks, for different reasons, mine, personal. Well, look, thanks to that, I’m here today. I didn’t see myself capable of giving an interview, of combing my hair again, and it was thinking about having this tour in Spain, where I have a huge community, and I found the strength to achieve that goal. My friends help me, who traveled with me, my boyfriend, my psychologist, with whom I have been in therapy every day for two months. And here I am. So my life is cool at times, like everyone else’s.

Why are you telling me this?

Because I am strong, I have people who love me by my side and I will be fine. And I feel that telling this makes many people feel that they are not alone, that they are not crazy, that we can all go through something like this and come out stronger.

CARRERON Martina Alejandra Stoessel Muzlera (Buenos Aires, Argentina, 26 years old), tini for his millions of followers, he began acting at the age of 10, at the hands of his father, producer Alejandro Stoessel. Actress, singer, songwriter, model and dancer, Tini went from starring in the children’s soap opera Ugly Ducklingand the most adolescent violetta, from the Disney factory in Latin America, to become a diva of Latin pop. In last job, Cupid, is shown as a powerful and self-sufficient woman. Another thing is her feelings. She now begins a tour of 11 concerts in large auditoriums in Spain.