Solidarity like few others, Tini Stoessel surprised many when shared in one of his Instagram stories a video of Sol Cwirkaluk, the daughter of Karina La Princesita and El Polaco, singing a song.

Of course, Tini has more than 15 million followers in her account, so highlighting a figure means a very important accolade for that artist. Especially when you just start in the field, beyond the fact that their parents are two important references of popular music.

In this case Sol sings a version of the song December and received as a response from Tini, in addition to the publication, hearts emoticons approving your work.

The last time Stoessel and Karina had an interaction on the networks was when the young woman shared the song She says Y the ex of El Polaco left a favorable comment.

Tini Stoessel supported Karina and El Polaco’s daughter in her networks. Photo: Instagram

Therefore, fans of both interpreted that this gesture of the former Violetta suggests that there could be a common project between the two. Especially considering that Sebastián Yatra’s ex recently published that she had a new project that generated a lot of excitement: “I have a very nice feeling”, he specified.

“Hello. PI come here to tell you that today was my first day in the studio and I was like a little girl before entering and last night too. I have a very nice feeling that very beautiful things are going to come out and I am very excited and grateful to be able to do what I love. Sometimes words are not enough for me to thank you for the love you give me every day. Thank you and I can’t wait to share my new music with you shortly. I’m very, very happy, “Tini commented on her networks.

In 2019 they sang together when Tini Stoessel inaugurated the Movistar Arena, with a concert in which Karina La Princesita was a guest. Then they interpreted Lying Heart that was chanted by the whole stadium.

DR