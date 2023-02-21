The ‘Triple T’ caused a furor with her show at Quinta Vergara and took over the Gaviotas de Plata and Oro. After obtaining both awards, the Argentine interpreter continued with her presentation.

Tini Stoessel offered a presentation to remember this February 20 at the Viña del Mar Festival, in which he delighted with an emotional show that allowed him to obtain Silver and Gold Gulls, which reward his quality on stage. The Argentine singer gave away a night of nostalgia, joy and sensuality at Quinta Vergara that captivated all her fans. The famous ‘Triple T’ started her concert with one of her most acclaimed songs: “I won’t fall in love again”. This was highly chanted by all attendees.

Tini delighted with “Oye”, her song with Sebastián Yatra

After opening his presentation at the Viña del Mar Festival, tini He sang one of his most emblematic songs, “Oye”, which he released in collaboration with Sebastián Yatra, when both were in a sentimental relationship. In the middle of her song, the Argentine walked among the audience, which accompanied her chanting this emotional song.

Tini sang "Oye", her song with Sebastián Yatra. Photo: YouTube capture

Tini fulfilled her dream by performing in Viña del Mar

After his incredible and emotional presentation, tini She was very excited to have conquered the ‘Monster of Quinta Vergara’ and to take her two Seagulls tonight. Backstage, the singer assured that she managed to fulfill one of her greatest dreams by performing on the stage of the Viña del Mar Festival.

“The dream came true, it was one of the most magical nights of my life,” he said.

Tini excited about her presentation in Viña del Mar. Photo: YouTube capture

Tini cried when interpreting her song “Flesh and bone”

In the middle of her show, Tini broke down while performing the song “Flesh and Bone”, with which she moved all the attendees. The moving presentation of the Argentine captivated everyone present.