“As a general practitioner I believe continuous updating is necessary to provide patients with useful and convincing information for the prevention of diseases, of which vaccines are indisputable safeguards. As an oncology patient and therefore 'fragile', I need to inform myself and to be guided in a path of secondary prevention by all healthcare stakeholders: my general practitioner, the oncologist, the nurse, the healthcare assistant, the pharmacist, the associations of cancer patients, my local health authority. How delegated member of the IncontraDonna Foundation, I feel committed to disseminating correct, clear and direct information to cancer patients, also regarding vaccines, taking advantage of the captivating opportunities provided by social media, including in-depth podcasts”. Maria Laura Tini, Patient Advocate for the IncontraDonna Foundation and general practitioner, said this in her speech today in Rome at the presentation of a global research commissioned by GSK on the occasion of the International Herpes Zoster Awareness Week.

“Raising awareness about the disease does not mean showing ourselves on television or distributing information leaflets – added Tini – We need to differentiate the strategy according to age groups, cultural levels and methods”.