The ‘amuletini’ happier than ever. Tini Stoessel celebrated Argentina’s victory over the Netherlands, with which her nation qualified for the semifinals of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. As in other Albiceleste matches, the singer was also aware of this match and encouraged the team where she plays her boyfriend Rodrigo dePaul.

This time, through her social networks, the famous ‘Triple T’ expressed her emotion for the triumph of her country in this stage of the tournament.

Tini excited with Argentina’s pass to the semifinals of Qatar 2022

Throughout this Qatar 2022 tournament, Tini has been called the ‘amuletini’ for supposedly having brought luck to the Argentina team in this World Cup. As is known, the artist accompanied and encouraged Rodrigo de Paul in all the matches in which the albiceleste won.

For this reason, before Argentina’s pass to the semifinal of the World Cup, Tini celebrated this heart-stopping triumph with a post on Twitter.

“ARGENTINA, FUCK, ARGENTINAAAAA” wrote the interpreter on her social network.

Publication of Tini Stoessel Photo: Twitter

Why did Tini leave Qatar?

Although Tini accompanied Rodrigo de Paul for a large part of the World Cup, the singer had to leave Qatar for work reasons. The singer traveled to Barcelona to record a video clip.