On December 23, the “TINI tour 2022: the farewell of the year”, a show starring the Argentine singer Tini Stoessel and which brought together her unconditional fans at the Campo Argentino de Polo in the City of Buenos Aires. With several hours of music and dancing to relive, Star Plus already has the full show on its streaming portal.

Called “Star+ Live”, the show was broadcast live for users of the platform. Interpreting her most popular songs, the pop artist closed another year of her career with her audience, but also accompanied by Rodrigo de Paul, her boyfriend.

With an impressive staging and great guests such as Tiago PZK —with whom he performed “El último beso”—, and Airbag —who sang the Argentine national anthem with Tini—, they welcomed the champions Rodrigo De Paul and Leandro Paredes. Please note that the concert will be available on Star Plus for 60 days.

Tini Stoessel appeared on August 29 in Lima. Photo: Tini Stoessel/Instagram

What is Star+ Live?

The “Star+ Live” cycle allows streaming subscribers to enjoy live the most relevant local cultural shows of the moment. The user can access new and different types of live entertainment content such as concerts, festivals, programs and more.