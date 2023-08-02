Without a doubt, this summer is being the one of breakups. The month of June began with the separation of Alejandro Sanz and Rachel Valdés; a month later, Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef announced their divorce; weeks later would arrive that of Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez, Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro and now, a new one: Tini Stoessel (Buenos Aires, 26 years old) and Rodrigo de Paul (Sarandí, Argentina, 29 years old). After weeks in which there has been speculation about the state of health of their relationship, it has been the protagonists, via Twitter, who have confirmed the news.

“I want to tell you that with Tini we decided to end our relationship. We live very beautiful moments, where I had the opportunity to meet a person that I love and respect a lot. We accompany each other in very important moments of our lives. Thank you very much for the love and respect”, has written the Argentine soccer player on their social networks. He was the first to announce the break, but his partner until now, it only took a minute to replicate the same message on his Twitter account.

Speculation pointed to the distance that separated them —she, on tour around the world; he, who lives in Madrid, was weakening the relationship. However, during one of Atlético Madrid’s pre-season matches in Korea on July 30, the footballer put an end to the rumors. Written in ink above his navel, he revealed a tattoo that he had not shown until now: Tini’s name in italics. This detail settled the rumors with a stroke of the pen, which only a few days later have ended up being confirmed.

The first time that Tini and De Paul were seen publicly was in April 2022. Both were walking through the streets of Ibiza, where they were photographed by the paparazi. It is not known with certainty what the exact date of the beginning of the relationship was, but Argentine media point to October 2021. A few months later, in June of last year, the couple made the relationship official through their social networks. From that moment on, the publication of images together has not stopped.

It has not been an easy courtship. The Argentine singer had a romance of just over a year with the Colombian singer Sebastian Yatra, which ended a year before this new couple became official. But, at that time, rumors of a reconciliation and stories of her short but media love still resounded. For his part, the Argentine soccer player had just left a relationship of more than 12 years with Camila Homs, with whom he had a long dispute of hints, legal proceedings, rumors of infidelity and two children.

The couple welcomed their second child, Baptista, in July 2021. At that time, they were not going through a good time in their relationship, something that ended up being confirmed months later. While De Paul claimed that her relationship with Homs had ended just after the birth of her second child, she marked January 2022 as the final end. The internal conflicts that reached the media turned the break into a Show of comings and goings. Although it seemed that the negotiations for the pension that the soccer player had to pay to Homs were coming to fruition, the confirmation of his romance with the singer dynamited any good understanding between them.

Despite all the soap opera in which both were involved, the couple became stronger and nothing could with them. De Paul, with professional commitments in Spain, could not travel to Argentina, so it was Tini, always when his schedule allowed it, who flew to the Madrid capital to spend a few days with him. The Argentine artist almost became an amulet for both the soccer player and the Argentina team, after proclaiming themselves world champions at the World Cup in Qatar. After the victory, De Paul did not hesitate to attend one of his girlfriend’s concerts in Argentina and celebrate the victory with her followers. An assist that quickly went viral and that he shared on his Instagram account with an emotional message: “I admire you. I am very proud to see you shine, thank you for letting me be a part, you are Number 1. You deserve all this and more, I kept shining because you have no roof. I love you with all my heart”.

After that, it was he who accompanied the singer at concerts and interviews around the world. In fact, in the interview that Tini gave to EL PAÍS, she was accompanied at all times by the Argentine soccer player from Atlético de Madrid. The date of the break is unknown, but De Paul has been accompanying the singer on her tour of Spain and even participated in the video clip for The Jordans, published on June 24. Her last joint publication was in May, when Tini congratulated her partner’s birthday. Despite the fact that their relationship has ended, he has been a fundamental support in these last months in which she has suffered panic attacks on stage: “I did not see myself capable of giving an interview, of combing my hair again, and it was thinking in having this tour in Spain, where I have a huge community, and I drew strength to achieve that goal. My friends help me, who traveled with me, my boyfriend, my psychologist, with whom I have been in therapy every day for two months. And here I am. So my life is cool at times, like everyone else’s, ”she defended in her interview with this newspaper.