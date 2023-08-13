The tingling is called “paraesthesia” and is a symptom related to airritation of a nerve. The characteristics of this irritation can give us indications on what could be the cause of the annoyance.

For example, if the disturbance is continuous, symmetrical and in the peripheral part (legs and arms) we will have a diagnosis of polyneuropathy; if instead it is along a nerve root we could have sciatica or a similar problem (at the exit from the spine); or there may be only one nerve affected causing neuritis (such as carpal tunnel).

Basically they are important pain distribution and duration of the event over time. When it hits only part of the blow suddenly one can think of an involvement cerebral.