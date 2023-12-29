Milett Figueroa and Marcelo Tinelli They have had a love relationship confirmed by them for a few weeks. Both tend to be quite affectionate during the broadcasts of 'Bailando', which is why the journalist did not doubt her and sympathized with her and her family when the death of her uncle was confirmed.

What happened to Milett Figueroa's uncle?

As is public knowledge, the actress's uncle was in poor health. In fact, Milett He returned to Peru to spend Christmas to accompany him. Unfortunately, he could not overcome the illness that afflicted him and he died on December 29.

Marcelo and the message to Milett Figueroa's uncle. Photo: Instagram

“Fly high, uncle Enrique. We will see each other and get to know each other above.”. All my love to @milett, @monkeymight, Martha, Helmut and all of Enrique's children. “The sky has a new star,” Marcelo Tinelli wrote on his Instagram account.

What happened to Milett Figueroa's health?

The model suffered a decompensation while filming 'Dancing 2023'. The production and viewers were alarmed by Milett's health. The actress participated in the cumbia round, but she felt bad and she left the stage. Minutes later it was learned that her blood pressure went down after mixing coffee with pills, according to Tinelli.

How old is Marcelo Tinelli and how many years older than Milett Figueroa?

Marcelo Tinelli was born in San Carlos de Bolívar, Argentina, on April 1, 1960, that is, he has 63 years. For his part, Milett Figeroa was born in Lince, Lima, Peru, on June 10, 1992. He currently has 31 years. Marcelo is 32 years older than the model.

Do Milett Figueroa and Marcelo Tinelli plan to get married?

Despite having little time together, the couple is already thinking about marriage. In fact, Tinelli dared to say that she would like to marry Milett on Lake Titicaca.