The controversy between Yanina Latorre and Milett Figueroa escalated to new levels, after the host of the program ‘Morning Angels‘(THE M) launched harsh criticism towards the Peruvian model and actress. Yanina, a close friend of Marcelo Tinelli, did not hold back when commenting on the model’s employment situation in Argentinaensuring that the Peruvian is unemployed and desperate to obtain an opportunity in the country’s artistic environment.

What did Yanina Latorre say about Milett Figueroa?

In one of the segments of the program, Yanina Latorre referred to the most recent appearance of Milett Figueroa singing along Cande Tinelli, the daughter of the famous Argentine presenter. “Why do they do that? Milett is trying to get someone to hire her… how badly they both sing. Does Milett think she sings well?” The host exclaimed, harshly criticizing both of their vocal abilities.

Latorre’s criticism was not limited to the quality of Milett’s singing, but also questioned his ability to get work in the entertainment industry in Argentina. “How horrible, desperate to be hired for something, she has been here for months and so who is going to propose something to her,” she added.

Will Milett Figueroa replace Yanina Latorre in ‘LAM’?

At another point in the program, Yanina Latorre responded to comments from Edson Davila, who had suggested that she should retire to make way for new figures like Milett Figueroa on television. “They ask him why no one is hiring Milett on television and the idiot tells him that it would be time for Yanina to retire… my love, to retire and get a job, Milett should have talent for something… for why they don’t hire her there,” said Marcelo Tinelli’s friend firmly.

On the other hand, Magaly Medina He supported the statements of the Argentine presenter and affirmed that the former reality girl is not up to the task of reaching Latorre’s career.

“Someone must be clueless (about the possibility of Yanina being replaced by Milett), how are you going to put Milett Figueroa in Yanina Latorre’s place… don’t laugh, don’t make jokes like that“It’s enough that they have realized that Milett has no talent for anything,” Medina initially said in the latest edition of his program.

In addition to this, the ‘Magpie’ harshly criticized Milett and revealed that he is not surprised that he does not get a job in Argentina because in Peru he used to stand out for his scandals. “We told her here, because she here He is not a celebrity. Here, most of her career has been based on scandals, she was a model, who was once on reality shows dancing and who was not a superstar either, there were some movies out there and that’s it, they resurrected her for El Great Chef because she was missing, but oh well,” he added.