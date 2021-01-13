San Lorenzo had the choice made: Néstor Gorosito was the name they sought before the scenario of possible technicians. Marcelo Tinelli had warned that he would not look at a DT with work in Argentine football. But in the last hours there was news that changed the course, or at least made the Barça priests rethink. Diego Dabove slammed the door at Argentinos Juniors and at Boedo they stopped the ball to see the next play.

While in El Bicho they tried to digest the goodbye of their coach, on Tuesday afternoon in the Cyclone they held a meeting with the lawyer of Pipo to try to seal their arrival. There was no agreement. “It’s not that cheap”, slides a voice of leadership weight.

This, coupled with the fact that one of the names with the greatest consensus on the Board of Directors has now been released, changed the panorama in San Lorenzo overnight.

Is it a money issue? Yes and no. The economic situation of the blue and red entity is not comfortable, on the contrary. The numbers are tightening and the football budget must suffer reductions. That is why money weighs in at the time of election. But much at the same level in the balance weighs the taste of the managers and the Technical Secretariat.

Dabove is a coach who seduces a lot because of his style of play. That is why Tinelli picked up the phone and agreed to a meeting for the afternoon of this Wednesday with the former Argentines. Do you want to hear it and close it? Nobody rules out anything. Nor do they cross out Gorosito in Boedo, although the man with the curly hair in the absence of an agreement with San Lorenzo, must define his continuity in Paraguay. In fact, Olimpia is expected to hold a press conference to give details on the future of its coach.

Pipo likes it because he is from the kidney of the club and has more experience. And Dabove, for his style and the work he did in La Paternal. The latter received calls from Independiente and Racing. Where will you lead? That is the big question that you can have answers for these hours. Will you go to Boedo?

